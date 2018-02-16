Outlaws start pre-season training

By Brian Lockhart

It may be more than three months until the start of football season but the Orangeville Outlaws are already practicing the skills they will need when they play their first game on the gridiron in May.

The Club hosted its first pre-season camp in the dome at Acts Fitness on Saturday, February 10.

With quite a few new players this season, many new recruits are learning the nuances of the sport and what is expected of them as a member of the team.

As training continues, coaches will access players to determine which position they will have the most success in when the regular season gets underway.

The training camp is run by Super Elite Football which boast high level training as well as members of professional football teams.

“They’ll be here every Saturday for the next three weeks then we’ll be running a combine on the fourth week,” said Outlaws Club president Jim Walsh. “They’ll do a ten yard sprint, 40 yard sprints, just to measure the tangibles. There will be some assessment. Then three-quarters of the way through the season we’ll do it again to show what their work has done for them.”

While many players have come up through the Club for several years many new players are entering their first year in the sport.

“They learn football motion, they learn some of the culture, how to take direction from a coach. A lot of kids haven’t played this sport before,” Walsh explained..

The Club is currently planning enter four divisions in the League this

season with a separate house league program. The two youngest divisions will take part in the house league program.

The Club is still looking for players

for the 2018 season and are signing up players right up to the start of the schedule. Visit www.orangvilleoutlaws.com for information about joining up and being a member of the team.

