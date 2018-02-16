Orangeville Otters achieve club records

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club broke more records at the Huronia Regional Short Course Championship hosted by the Trent Swim Club in Bracebridge.

A record 59 swimmers qualified for the meet and came home with an 138 medals putting them in second place in the medal count behind the Barrie Trojans Swim Club

It was another first for the club and a big jump from last year’s fourth place finish.

At the end the meet the Otters won a total of 55 Gold, 43 Silver and 40 Bronze.

“Last year was one of building for our team. We entered last year’s Regional meet with the belief that we were much improved and we wanted to see just how much better we had become,” said head coach Rob Taylor. “We were very strong in particular age categories but still had much work to do in others. This year’s meet had a completely different feel. Our swimmers were not racing just to make finals or to try and win a medal, they were racing to win events. Our 55 gold medals far eclipses the 24 won last year, and the 16 won in the previous three years combined. We took gold in 3 of the 4 relays on the first morning this year where last year we only won one relay gold medal at the entire meet.” .

“I would like to congratulate our swimmers on their tremendous success this weekend. Their hard work and focus on the many aspects that affect performance have led them to become a very strong group. I’d also like to thank the coaching staff for their effort in helping our team achieve the best finish we’ve had at the meet. We had four coaches on the pool deck and swimmers representing seven of our competitive groups. It truly was a collective effort.”

The Huronia Regional Meet is the kick-off to spring championship meets.

The success from the weekend is a huge boost to the upcoming Provincial and National Meets that run from February to April.

The 13 & under qualifiers will attend the Short Course Winter Festival mid-February in Ottawa and the 13 & over Otters will be attending the Ontario Spring Provincial Championships in March hosted in Etobicoke.

Senior swimmers will be racing to qualify for Senior Nationals held in Montreal at Olympic park in April.

