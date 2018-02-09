Bears finish second in District 4/10 hockey

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys hockey team have landed in second place in the District standings after playing their final regular season game against the first place Centre Wellington District High School on Tuesday, February 2, at Tony Rose arena.

The Bears went into the final game with an 7-1 record. The Wellington squad is undefeated for the season.

It was a tough battle between the two top teams but the Wellington team got the edge with a two goal lead to start the third period.

OD’s Kyle Waters got the first Bears goal.

The Bears had a good finish when they pulled the goalie late in the game and put the extra attacker on the ice. Dakota Zarudny scored on the extra man play to make it a 3-2 game with 1:50 left on the clock.

Regrouping for another attempt to tie it the Bears peppered the Wellington goal but couldn’t get one across the goal line.

Wellington hit the ODSS empty net to end the game with a 4-2 loss for the Bears.

“I thought it was a little quicker than most of the regular season games,” said Bears forward Kyle Waters. “They’re (Wellington) a fast team – they’re good. We competed very well, we had a couple of minutes in the first period where everything kind of fell apart but other than that we played pretty good. I thought we had good offence – our two top lines were going really well.”

The loss means the Bears finish four points behind the Wellington team in the regular season.

“I thought we had a strong start then fell asleep a little in the second. We had three or four guys not really competing and that didn’t help us,” said coach Justin Davis.

The squad will now head into the District 4/10 playoffs and will face Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute in the quarter-final round.

In high school hockey playoffs are a one-shot deal so they will have to win the game to advance.

The quarter-final game against GCVI is slated for Friday, February 16, at Tony Rose arena.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

