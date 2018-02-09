Bears junior b-ball team in second place

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears junior boys basketball team is holding on to second place in the District 10 standings with two games left on the regular season schedule.

The Bears hosted Guelph Collegiate on Tuesday, February 6, in the gym at ODSS.

At the end of the first quarter the Bears were leading 17-4.

The Guelph team closed the gap in the second quarter down to six points but the Bears offence kept the team in the lead with their defensive posturing working well.

At the end of the game the Bears left he court with a 74-49 win.

After 12 games in the regular season the Bears have a 10-2 record and a second place behind the leading John F. Ross squad who have taken only one loss so far for the season.

The Bears have three games this week including Tuesday’s game.

On Wed., Feb. 7, they went up against Centennial Collegiate in Guelph with that result not available at press time.

They play their third game of the week today, Thur., Feb. 8, against Bishop Macdonell.

Playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Tue., Feb. 13.

