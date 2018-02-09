A communications problem?

LAST NOVEMBER, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health sent out news releases warning that it needed up-to-date immunization records from parents of all students by the end of January or the students would be suspended indefinitely.

For some reason, last Thursday (February 1) more than 2,000 students were suspended, among them 191 in Orangeville.

How many of the parents involved were negligent will never be known, but as you’ll read elsewhere in this week’s paper, at least one was a victim of poor communications or an administrative foul-up.

Jessica Laker says that while she knows some parents got warning letters she received none and it turns out that her son’s up-to-date records had been sent but not entered into the WDG computer.

Thankfully, most of the records have now been updated, with only 45 of the 316 suspended Dufferin students still out of class – evidence schools had failed to remind the parents in a timely manner?

