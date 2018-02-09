Accidental Hit-Man Blues will be next CTHP comedy

February 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

All theatre players understand, as by instinct, that “the show must go on!” Nor illness, accident, weather can halt the great thespian wheels once they have been set in motion.

So, it was with pride but without boastfulness or surprise that Marg Argall, director of the upcoming production of Accidental Hit-Man Blues by the Caledon Townhall Players (CTHP), opening February 15 and running for the two weekends to February 24, told us, “Rehearsals are going well in spite of illness, one after the other.”

Herself feeling under the weather at the moment, she added, “Whatever it is, must have been passed around because three actors all had the same bug. Another was in a car accident. She recovered and has been able to come to the subsequent rehearsals.” With the cast members now recovered from their various ailments, they are in full vigour and in the last throws of getting ready to open.

In brief, the plot of the play, Ron and Laura, out of luck and money, think they may have solved their problems when they “find themselves the default owners of a small business.” Hoping to improve their lot and do some good, there is a basic problem: the business hires contract assassins . Hmmm. How to manage such a shop and still keep a moral standard and their sanity? Written by award-winning playwright T. Gregory Argall, this is a comedy, hilarious and very dark.

Mr. Argall began writing plays for community theatre when he was asked by a theatre group in Brampton to write a one-act play in 1997. He was happy to do so and he had such fun writing it that he has “been doing it ever since,” as Ms. Argall told us. “In 2000, he won a Samuel French Award. His plays are being performed on five continents.”

While Ms. Argall lives in Brampton, she came up to Caledon to join the CTHP through a friend. “My first CTHP play was Where There’s a Will,” she commented, “Caledon is a great networking community. I have brought some new people for Accidental Hit Man, some fresh blood as well some of the regulars from Caledon. One comes all the way from Ayr near Cambridge and another comes from Fergus, coming to every rehearsal. Three of the actors are up form Brampton.

“It’s great to make new friends and learn about other theatres. You never when you’ll about a part that might suit somewhere else.” Meanwhile, she is “really happy with the cast and the crew. Kay Lyons is wonderful as Stage Manager.”

Accidental Hit-Man Blues is a play about love, contracts, guns and, so we were informed, potatoes, “Caledon loves going o the theatre,” Ms. Argall remarked, “and the CTHP always brings a new product. This will have audiences laughing themselves silly but they’ll go home with some thought too.”

The play opens next Thursday, February 15, at 8:30 p.m. with evening performances February 16 and 17 and the following weekend on February 23 and 24.

There is a dinner option at Knox Church across the street before the performance on the 17th. Additionally, there is a Matinee show on February 24 at 2:30 p.m.

For all the details, go the website at www.caledontownhallplayers.com or call 519-927-5460.

Readers Comments (0)