An enlightened move

January 26, 2018 · 0 Comments

WE’RE SURE THAT AT LEAST some Orangeville residents would have preferred to see an “in-house” appointment to the position of Orangeville’s Deputy Police Chief.

However, in addition to the fact that she is already an Orangeville resident, Deputy Chief Leah Gilfoy also happens to be a woman who is more than qualified for her new position.

We live in an era of “Me Too” and at a time when we hear far too often of female members of other police forces (as high as the RCMP) leaving their positions because of what they describe as sexual harassment.

She comes to the job from the Toronto Police Service where she has worked in a number of areas, including Uniform Operations, Drugs, Criminal Investigations, Major Crime, Risk Management and Administrative Organizational Develop-ment. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from McMaster University, and an Honours Human Resources Manage-ment Diploma from Humber College.

We’re sure she will wear well with our townsfolk.

