Shelburne’s pathfinder unit makes baskets for FTP

January 26, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

The pathfinder unit of Girl Guides in Shelburne is doing something special for the residents of the Family Transition Place (FTP) women’s shelter, by creating gift baskets to be given out on Valentine’s Day.

The pathfinder unit, part of the girl guides, gathered at the Trinity United Church Tuesday (Jan. 23) to put together the baskets and celebrate their accomplishments.

At the time of print release, the pathfinders had created 10 gift baskets, along with some bracelets. The items they will be donating include bath and beauty products, as well as some chocolates and other goodies associated with Valentine’s Day. The girls also made some homemade body scrubs.

The girls did this out of their own money raised by selling cookies and other donations they’ve done.

This year, there are eight pathfinders, and all the girls have achieved their lady Baden Powell, which is the highest award given in guides that takes three years of dedication to community.

Melanie Lethbridge, one of the Girl Guide leaders, spoke to the Free Press about the success of the pathfinders and girl guides in general.

She said creating these baskets is great for not only those who need something for Valentine’s Day at FTP, but for the brownie girls to. “It’s amazing what it does for the girls, their self-esteem to know that they’re giving back.”

Ms. Lethbridge is very proud of the girls for creating these baskets, because they’ve also gained valuable lessons. “The girls have learned so much this year about body image, and mental health, and healthy relationships, that this really helps them.”

She said she was touched when the girls wanted to do these baskets and how they got to “do more of the planning,” and be independent.

Ms. Lethbridge added the girls do so much volunteer work in the community, that at times can go unnoticed. “They’re going out with garbage bags, they’re cleaning up where they can. They have all done assisting seniors, every year they sing at the Dufferin Oaks.”

