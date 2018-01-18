Teams of competitors aim to improve body fitness

By Brian Lockhart

The Better Body Challenge is exactly what it sounds like – a challenge to get your body in better shape through fat reduction and building muscle mass.

Hosted by the Headwaters Racquet Club, the Challenge pits teams against each other over two months of workouts and exercise.

To start the competition, competitors go through a series of physical tests to determine their level of fitness to start the challenge. At the end they go through a similar test to see how much they have improved.

“We’re doing initial assessments now to see how people do in planks, squats, push-ups, and rows. Then we’ll test them again at the end,” explained personal fitness trainer Jon Bell.

Competitors see how many reps of each test they can complete and it is recorded.

“They go through eight weeks of workouts and then they get tested at the end and there’s a big prize,” said personal fitness trainer Sarah Koeslag. “There’s a $3000 prize for the team who wins.”

Three people make each team so everyone is relying on their teammates to continue making progress. The winners are decided on the total improvement of the entire team – not just on an individual basis.

“It’s a muscle building and fat loss challenge,” Koeslag said. “They have initial body composition and body assessments and the goal is to lose fat tissue and gain muscle tissue. There are eight weeks of classes that they take. There is a special class for this that includes strength training and cardiovascular training. We have a special training room. We guide them through all sorts of exercises – strength, squats, push-ups. There are teams of three. That’s the tricky part.”

While a competitor goes through a series of squats, Bell counts them out.

“By the end of the competition she should be able to increase her amount by quite a bit,” he said. “There may be a couple of people that drop out, but normally people stick with it.”

At the end of the eight week program the competitors are again assessed to see how much they have improved.

Individual improvement counts toward the team scores to determine a

winner in the challenge.

