Flyers give up two weekend losses

January 18, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers gave up back to back losses over the weekend and have dropped to the fifteenth spot in the League over all with 36 points for the season.

On Friday (Jan. 13) night the Wellington Dukes were in town for a game at the Alder Street arena.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first period.

An early second period Wellington goal gave the Dukes a lead. They followed up with a second goal the midway mark in the frame for a two goal lead.

Orangeville’s Rocco Andreacchi scored late in the period to close the gap with the Flyers trailing by one with one period left to go.

Wellington notched a goal at 1:43 into the period.

That was matched by a goal from Nathan Gooch late in the game but the Flyers couldn’t get the tie goal to keep the game alive and had to settle for a 4-3 loss.

The Flyers were back on home ice the following day when they hosted an afternoon game against the Georgetown Raiders.

The Flyers failed to score in the first period and found themselves trailing 2-0 to start the second.

O-ville’s Rocco Andreacchi hit the back of the Georgetown net at the 8:01 mark in the period but that’s all they could do for the night.

The Raiders scored three unanswered goals to end the period then scored the only third period goal to win the game 6-1.

The losses leaves the Flyers with a 15-26-1 record for the season including five overtime losses.

With 36 points the squad is third in the West Division but in the number 15 spot over all in the 22 team League.

They have to get a few more wins behind them to secure a place in the playoffs.

The Flyers will be back on home ice this Saturday, January 20, when they will host the Oakville Blades.

The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

