Greater awareness is the target

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE, usually referred to simply as Alzheimer’s, is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly, worsens over time and is the cause of 60% to 70% of cases of dementia.

The most common early symptom is difficulty in remembering recent events (short-term memory loss), but as the disease advances, symptoms can include problems with language, disorientation (including easily getting lost), mood swings, loss of motivation, not managing self care, and behavioural issues.

Sufferers often withdraw from family and society, and bodily functions are lost, ultimately leading to death, with the average life expectancy following diagnosis set as three to nine years.

The cause is poorly understood, and no medication seems to have much, if any, impact on its progression.

In the circumstances, we applaud the Alzheimer Society for picking “It’s Time For Understanding” as the theme of its 2018 Awareness Campaign. Greater awareness of anything will invariably lead to better understanding.

