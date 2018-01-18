Headwaters Tourism hosts annual awards ceremony

January 18, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Headwaters Tourism this week made their annual Headwaters Tourism awards, recognizing local businesses and individuals who help attract tourists to Dufferin County and Caledon.

The event took place Tuesday evening (Jan. 16) at the Orangeville Opera House. The awards were presented in partnership with Shelburne Home Hardware Building Centre.

According to the Headwaters Tourism website, the awards are designed to honour those tourism businesses and individuals, who, during 2017, “exemplified excellence, and helped profile the Headwaters region as one of Ontario’s premier tourism destinations.”

It also states that the nominees from 2017 demonstrated “the exceptional calibre of tourism offerings we have in the Headwaters region, and who showcase the best of rural tourism service and hospitality.”

Michele Harris, executive director for Headwaters Tourism, said they have over 11’000 businesses related directly or indirectly to tourism in Dufferin-Caledon. “Those people provide business, they provide jobs, they provide money to our tax pace, and they are our first line ambassadors for people who come and visit, they’re the greeters.”

The categories cover various areas of tourism, from food and nature, to new businesses and recreation.

Winners of the 2018 Headwaters Tourism Awards:

– Best Arts and Heritage Visitor Experience: Dragonfly Arts on Broadway.

– Best Fresh and Local Visitor Experience: Snowberry Botanicals.

– Best Fun and Festive Visitor Experience: Caribfest (Soulyve) and Mud Hero Toronto North.

– Best Nature and Leisure Visitor Experience: Seven Bridges Run (Orangeville Lions).

– Best Horse and Country Visitor Experience: Grand River RAM Rodeo.

– Best See, Shop and Stay Visitor Experience: Millcroft Inn and Spa, and Wicket Shortbread.

– Best New Tourism Business: Alabaster Acres.

– Tourism Innovator of the Year: Credit Valley Conservation.

– Tourism Partnership: Lavender Blue Catering.

– Tourism Champion of the Year: Phillip DeWar (Soulyve).

Mr. DeWar said he was very pleased to have won, and is happy to call Dufferin County “home.” He told everyone in attendance that they have “been very welcoming, and very supportive.”

Sandy Camplin, with Credit Valery Conservation (CVC), said she and the rest of staff at CVC are excited about the new amphitheatre at Island Lake. “We’re proud that something’s worked, and that we’re continuing to bring in new ideas.”

Orangeville Mayor Jeremy Williams was in attendance, and told the Citizen how valuable it is to recognize all that everyone does for tourism, as it’s a driving force of the economy. “When we recognize them, we don’t just say ‘thanks’ and a pat on the back, but it also helps these different companies and organizations promote themselves.”

He added that the awards highlight not just the winners, but also the nominees, and how everyone works together to build tourism. “All of them come together to make (Headwaters) a destination.”

