The Big Game pits O-ville against Grey Bruce

January 15, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

It was called The Big Game for a reason.

Players from the Orangeville Wolves hosted the Grey Bruce Falcons at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville for a night of hockey in front of an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

Both teams are composed of player who are developmentally challenged but have a love of the sport and enjoy playing.

The Wolves club began with people who wanted to play hockey in their own community.

Previously players had to travel at least an hour to the Toronto area to join a team.

This prompted local organizers to come together to create the first special needs hockey organization in the area.

The program strives to provide children and adults the opportunity to be a part of a team regardless of gender and ability to skate or play. This team endeavors to give a sense of community involvement to people who in the past, have only been able to watch hockey from the stands.

The experience gives the players a chance to form close and important friendships and expose them to aspects of sportsmanship.

Skating improves motor development in a fun way and the players are able to develop skills at their own pace with the help of some dedicated volunteer coaches.

The Orangeville Wolves hockey program was founded in 1999 by Dan Stone.

Every Sunday, 30 to 40 players practice and engage in a game of hockey at the Alder Street arena.

The Wolves also play games against other communities as far away as Ottawa.

The Big Game is an opportunity for players to get out on the ice in a local arena in front of family and friends and show the skills they have learned.

There was no lack of enthusiasm in the stands and the crowd cheered wildly at every goal and fully supported their local team.

