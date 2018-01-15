O-ville Snowmobile Club starts season with special events

January 15, 2018 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Snowmobile Club will host a Poker Run and open house on Sunday, January 21, at the clubhouse located on the trail close to the intersection of 15 Side Road and Blindline.

The event will include prizes for the top three poker hands, draws for children and a complimentary barbeque.

Registration for the Poker Run runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the clubhouse.

Snowmobilers then make their way out on the trails following the predetermined route and collect playing cards concealed in envelopes at various stops along the trail.

The ride concludes at the Clubhouse where participant’s card hands are recorded.

Once all riders have checked in, the top three poker hands will be appointed.

New for January’s Poker Run, the Orangeville Snowmobile Club will be offering draws for children who participate in the event.

There are four different age categories: Kitty-Cat (Ages 0 – 5), Mini Z (Ages 6 – 10), SnoScoot (Ages 11 – 14), and Indy (Ages 15 – 17).

With this addition to their event, the club hopes to encourage snowmobiling as a family activity and promote snowmobile camaraderie at an early age.

The Open House will begin at 11:00am EST and offers snowmobilers a chance to socialize with other snowmobile enthusiasts and club members.

Information will be available on future club events and volunteer opportunities

Club executives will be on hand to answer questions regarding the Orangeville Snowmobile Club.

A complimentary barbeque will start at 11:30am EST.

The Poker Run and open house concludes at 1:00 p.m. At this time, the top three poker hands and winners of the children’s draws will be awarded.

All proceeds generated from the event go directly back into the club supporting club initiatives and trail maintenance.

All snowmobilers must have a valid OFSC trail permit. Event is dependent on trail conditions.

