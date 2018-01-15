TNT Tornados coaching staff suspended

The entire coaching staff for the TNT Tornados Minor Midget hockey team have been suspended after an incident at a minor hockey game in Newmarket on December 22.

The team is based in New Tecumseth which includes the town of Alliston.

The incident occurred at the Magna Centre in Newmarket during a game between the TNT Tornados and the Newmarket Redmen.

A 21 year-old linesman who was an on-ice official in the game was allegedly punched in the face during an altercation in a hallway as he was returning to the ice prior to the start of the third period of the game.

The linesman was taken to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket where he was treated for injuries including receiving stitches. He returned to the arena later to retrieve personal belongings.

Police were notified of the incident and are currently investigating.

Due to the nature of the incident the entire coaching staff have been suspended.

A TNT coach had been ejected earlier in the game.

The incident apparently happened in an area that was not viewed by any of the players.

The team can continue to play in the League and other volunteer coaches have stepped up to take over so the players will not lose the rest of their season.

