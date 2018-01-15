Commentary

Let’s have EDRs and signage

January 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Editorial

LAST THURSDAY, Highway 10 was closed for eight hours while police investigated a head-on collision that took the lives of two men, badly injured a third, and likely was caused by blowing snow on a treacherous section of highway that needs protective forestry.

Such accidents seem to be occurring more frequently, no doubt in part because of increasing traffic volumes on this important trunk highway.

In the circumstances, we wonder why Highway 10 doesn’t include a feature found further south, where EDR (Emergency Detour Route) signage is in place to guide drivers when the highway is closed for an accident investigation.

Since Thursday’s crash was between Mono’s 5 and 10 sideroads, an obvios detour route was via the recently paved Blind Line, or alternatively the Mono-Amaranth Townline. But those who opted to detour to the east had no comparable route to take before they reached Airport Road.

Perhaps the ideal EDR between Primrose and Orangeville would be via the Mono-Amaranth option.

         

