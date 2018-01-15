Dufferin County’s 2017 Arts Year in Review

January 15, 2018 · 0 Comments

In this wider community, the arts are so strongly represented by the numbers of people involved with them. In addition to the rather numerous fine artists, living and working in the Headwaters region, a great many volunteers are an essential part of all the activities produced and staged here. Not to forget the audiences, patrons and tourists, living here or coming from a distance to experience and support the arts. Apologies for omissions.

January

9: Monday Night at the Movies (MNM) (all movies at Galaxy Cinema): The Dressmaker, an Australian comedy.

12: BookLore: with three Dufferin libraries, launched the One Book One County selection: Canoe Country by Roy MacGregor

13 to 22: Orangeville Music Theatre (OMT) performed Calendar Girls at the Opera House. Bobbi Ferguson determined to produce the musical and the calendar, featuring local senior celebrity ladies for the calendar, as a fundraiser for MUSIC AND MEMORIES for seniors. Collaboration with the choral group, Sweet Adelines.

18: BookLore: launched Ian Hamilton’s The Couturier of Milan at the store

19: BookLore: launched The Tattoo Project by local author, Deborah Davidson at the store.

21/22: Alton Mill (Arts Centre): Fire and Ice Festival – New Year opener, inside and out for visitors to see ice sculptures and visual art indoors

23: MNM: offered Mean Dreams, Nathan Morlando directed a “Northern Gothic” romance.

24: BookLore: launched local author, Arnold DeGraaf’s The Gods in Whom We Trusted, at Westminster United Church.

27 to 29: OMT children’s performance of Beauty and the Beast Jr. A story of villainy, loyalty and the meaning of love.

29 to April 1: Dufferin County Museum and Archives (DCMA): Family Reunion: a collection of photographs, going back to 1860, was a chance to see the work of local photographers 150 years ago.

February

2: Theatre Orangeville (TOV): produced Wingfield’s Progress by Dan Needles. Hilarious ruminations by city businessman turned farmer, all the characters played entirely by Rod Beattie, the only person to have performed the Wingfield series for 30 years.

11: Elmer Isler workshop, director Lydia Adams, at Westminster United Church, invited the Dufferin Concert Singers, The New Tecumseth Singers, and other choirs and singers, who were included ins the concert finale.

13: MNM: The Eagle Huntress: Otto Bell’s documentary of Aisholpan Nurgaiv, a 13-year-old girl, first female of 12 generations in her Kazakh family, to become an eagle hunter.

27: MNM: showed, as a fund-raising for local food banks, movie I, Daniel Blake, directed by Ken Loach, famous for his sensitive portrayal of the British working class.

March

7 to 27: DCMA: Terry Fox, Running to the Heart of Canada – an exhibition marking the 35th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, during which he ran from St. John’s, Newfoundland, to Thunder Bay, an astonishing 43 days and 5,373 kilometres with a new travelling exhibition about the run and Terry Fox’s enduring legacy with Canadians.

8 to 10: Creative Partners On Stage (CPOS) with Community Living Dufferin (CLD) and TOV: Murder at the Talent Show: written for the show, a comedy performed by the cast of CLD, with humour and panache.

23 to April 9: TOV: Gentleman’s Clothier by Norm Foster – a dissatisfied bespoke tailer wished for his life to be cast back to a previous century – high humour from Mr Foster.

25/26: Dufferin Concert Singers and New Tecumseth Singers, director John Wervers, performing a Highlight of Canadian Works for the Celebration of Canada’s150th.

26 to June 17: DCMA: Community Living Dufferin’s Click Connect Group brought their collection of photographs with the comment from CLD, “A camera creates a level playing field where disability is not evident and…not a factor in the creation of art.”

27: MNM: brought the animated drama, by Ann Marie Fleming, Window Horses, tale of art, history and family.

28: BookLore and Theatre Orangeville (TOV): Authors at the Opera House with Eva Stachniak, her book, Chosen Maiden, Roberta Rich brought A Trial of Venice, the third of her trilogy and Emily Schultz, declared by Stephen King himself, with her Men Walking on Water. All the Authors’ events are in support of Theatre Orangeville’s New Play Development.

April

Thursdays: Farmhouse Pottery: Al Pace told us that the Spring Lecture Series evolved with focus on conversation. Interesting celebrities present aspects of their own lives. Art in conversation – the newest art at Farmhouse.

3: MNM: biography film of Ray Kroc and his founding of McDonalds chain.

16 to July 9: DCMA: My Canada, a juried photography show to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Confederation, presented a selection of Canadian’s daily lives with works from across the country.

19: MNM presented The Great Hereafter, screenplay and directed by Atom Egoyan.

21: DCMA: Dufferin Circle of Story Tellers – as an art, storytelling is dramatic, comical and intense. The evening included live music and was held in the historic Corbetton Church on the museum property.

24: MNM presented Swedish film (English sub titles), A Man Called Ove, “the quintessential angry old man next door.”

25: BookLore hosted an evening out with Governor General/Giller winner Madeleine Thien and Governor General award for poetry, Stephen Heighton at Rustik Restaurant.

26: BookLore: Indies Day at the store with author Shelley Peterson, Carolyn Morris and Steve Burrows for the launch of his latest birding book, A Shimmering of Hummingbirds.

27 to May 14: TOV: Sexy Laundry by Michele Rimi , a great comedy about a couple, trying to find romance again, resort to a night in a posh hotel.

29/30: Alton Mill Arts Centre: Get Your Celtic On! Spring Festival of all things Celtic – music, art, jewellery, stories and workshops

May

1: MNM film choice: Maudie: a young woman opts to break from her overbearing Nova Scotian parents for a job as a live -in housekeeper for recluse, Everett Lewis.

1 to June: Theatre for Young Audiences, Night Light School tours: performed youthful show for 23 elementary schools in the Dufferin and Peel vicinity.

4 to 16: CTHP produced: Point of Viewing by Todd McGinnis: comedy about TV scandals hitting the screen from a different….

16: BookLore and TOV: Presented the second Authors on Stage with Claire Cameron with her novel, Girl, a young Neanderthal. Film producer, Elan Mastai was there with his new futuristic book, All Our Wrong Todays.

23: TOV’s Academy Spring Showcase, included all the participants in the winter/spring youth programs, to demonstrate their achievements in a very happy entertainment.

26 to 28: Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers (T.O.Y.S.) performed T.O.Y.S on the Red Carpet for their spring time performance.

31 to June 2: CPOS with CLD and TOV: presented Courage to Soar: a show about dealing courageously with disabilities, using songs and dialogue. Each actor wrote his/her own monologue. Fabulous.

June

1 to 3: Jazz and Blues Festival attracted over 35,000 people to enjoy the entertainment over the four days. Closed Broadway for the Friday Night Blues Cruise, and all day Saturday to feature local bands performing in various locations. The Festival was awarded 2017 of the TOP 100 festivals in Ontario by Festivals and Events Ontario.

3: BookLore launches two new authors, Barbara Heagy and Linda Noon.

9 to 11: OMT: Aladdin Jr – the young performers making the magic carpet ride on stage.

16 to 25: OMT: All Shook Up – wonderful musical about how opposites attract and Shakespeare’s clever and comic plots were re-applied in this fun show.

22: Dufferin Country’s first Poet Laureate, Harry Posner, is unveiled as cultural ambassador to promote “the power of the written word.” Further: “to highlight the arts and writers. ..and to involve educational opportunities for young writers.”

26: In the Hills with BookLore: presentation with author and CBC broadcaster, Terry O’Reilly.

28/29 TOV: Leisa Way came with her Wayward Wind Band to present her Oh Canada We sing for thee!

July

9: Dufferin Arts Council: celebrates its 25th anniversary with multiple entertainments and events throughout Orangeville to “highlight visual, performing and literary arts.”

-22: Alton Mill AC: Wine and Food Festival: 23 vendors: different wines and new food.

28 to 30: Theatre Orangeville Young Company presented school edition of Les Miserables. The opera broke all TOV records for attendance and made history by the addition of a fifth performance which sold out within hours of being announced.

August

25: Norm Foster invested with the Order of Canada for his contribution to Canadian theatre, a life’s work (so far) of 60 plays.

26 to 28: TOV Young Company performed Peter Pan on the Island Lake Amphitheatre, the first theatrical production on the venue, playing to record audiences of about 1,500 over the four performances.

27 to October 14: DCMA: the Works of David Arrigo: Hockley Valley artist’s collection of his work: demonstrating his connection with the sports world, famous first for his painting of Wayne Gretzky. His work has been displayed at the Winter Olympics and the NFL Super Bowl.

September

– 13: Dufferin Children’s Choir is initiated. With a team of seven instructors, headed by John Wervers, rehearsals began on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., at Covenant Alliance Church.

15: Alton Mill AC: opening Gala for three weeks of Headwaters Arts Festival, tremendous celebration of the arts throughout the whole Headwaters region and further.

17: DCMA and BookLore: Dan Needles attended the launching of his book, True Confessions from the Ninth Concession, a collection of his writings from In the Hills and other for the last 25 years. Mr. Needles was awarded the Order of Canada in 2014.

24: BookLore and TOV: Authors On Stage. CBC journalist, Carol Off (All we Leave Behind) and international journalist, Doug Saunders (Maximum Canada) brought their books in a conversational evening of readings, Bernadette Hardaker moderating, plus a Q&A. Nice refreshments and book signing after.

29: Town Hall Opera House: An Intimate Evening Sean McCann, his passion and energy, accompanied by Chris Murphy, in a concert about moving on and Mr. McCann’s new album, There’s a Place.

30: Town Hall Opera House: an evening for the Town’s Arts and Culture Awards in eight categories: Established Artist: Leisa Way. Emerging Artist: Andrew Cleveland. Student Artist: Jessica Anderson. Arts Educator: Heather Holmes. Community Arts Volunteer: Harvey Kolodny. Impact by a Business: Orangeville Dairy Queen and Grill. Impact by Organization: HatsOnDufferin. Creative Cultural Event: Peter Pan.

October

1: DCMA’s the Residents of Dufferin County, by photographer Emily Curd, a fine art photographic exhibition, opens. Ms. Curd is a Mulmur resident.

7 to 9: Art Show sponsored by Catherine Howard at the Hockley Village Community Centre, featured seven artists working in diverse medium.

14: Alton Mill: new Noodles Gallery moved downstairs to show off its funky art and furniture: “stuff from the mushy side of your brain..”

15: BookLore and DCMA: Book launching of Ken Weber’s Historic Hills, a collection of his writings with In the Hills bringing the history of Headwaters to life.

19 to November 5: TOV: Sugar Road, World Premiere by Kristen Da Silva, a comedy about love that left and, then, came back. Will she, won’t he? Those were the questions.

25: BookLore : for the Hockey fans, Hockey Legend, Doug Gilmour met fans at the Tony Rose Arena to sign his book, Killer.

26: BookLore and TOV: the second Authors on Stage, featuring Linden MacIntyre (The Only Cafe), Linda Spalding (A Reckoning) and Alison Pick (Stranger with the Same Dream) with Nicola Ross, gave audiences another great evening. Conversation, readings and book signing later.

28: Haiti Fund Raiser, organized by Brandy Robinson, a choral/workshop celebration to raise funds and awareness for the devastated Haiti.

29: Brushfire Artists Show and Sale: once a year, this groups assembles their collective work at Monora Park.

November

2: DCMA: Georgian Bay Primordial opens: An Immersive Installation by Sue Miller, a Creemore resident, is a three dimensional art experience, featuring paintings, intensely layered, and audio elements.

2 to 11: CTHP performs Drinking Habits 2 by Tom Smith – round two of the fun with the wine making nuns, once more trying to save the day with their prohibited brew.

5: In Remembrance: presented by the Amaranth Chamber Choir, John Wervers, conductor, Nancy Sicsic, accompanist, plus several guest soloists at St. Mark’s Church. A solemn concert including reflective Canadian works.

16: BookLore and TOV: Third and last for the season, Authors on Stage, with journalist Cecily Ross with her imagined The Dairies of Suzanna Moody, a true Canadian figure. Bianca Marais brought a tale of two souls in Apartheid South Africa, Hum if you Don’t Know the Words. Dan Needles filled in the fun with his Confessions from the Ninth Concession. The authors took the audience a little astray, much to the general amusement. Lots of interesting questions by Bernadette Hardaker and the audience. Book signing and refreshments after.

18/19: Alton Mill AC: fall opening with new section of vendors: Rare Threads, a collection of textile artists creating fabric, weaving, knitting and others as apparel and decor. Exciting new development at the Mill.

18: TOV’s Victorian Christmas Gala – largest fundraiser and premier seasonal gala, including live auction with David Nairn as auctioneer and silent auction. Entertainment with some of the Young Company cast from Les Mis. Standing ovation from the diners.

25: BookLore invites children’s author and illustrator, Barbara Reid.

28: BookLore: To launch Sonja and Carl by author Suzanne Hillier.

November and December: there were a great many Christmas concerts and entertainments, too numerous to itemize in this list. It was a wonderful time here in Orangeville and environs.

December

1 to 23: TOV: World Premiere of The Last Christmas Turkey, a musical by Dan Needles and Clive Vanderburgh, featuring singing animals and a very comical story. Happily ever after – it was Christmas, after all.

2: Orangeville Public Library, Mill Street: Giller winning author, Michael Redhill and playwright, Nicolas Billion were present to talk about their work.

2: BookLore: Signing with NY Sports author, Eric Zweig, at the store.

6: Academy Fall Showcase: TOV Academy participants strutted their stuff for enraptured audiences, following the fall/winter season of TOV youth programs.-

6: BookLore: Launch of The Resort by author Andrew Daley at the store.

17/18: T.O.Y.S.: Snow at Grandpa’s was the youngsters’ winter performance and finale for the year.

19: TOV Relaxed Performance of The Last Christmas Turkey for everyone with disabilities, small or restless children or babies, as well as all comers. Theatre doors are left open and the house lights are left partly on to accommodate unusual concerns. This was a proud first for Theatre Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)