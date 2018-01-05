Sports

Jr A Flyers stymied by Patriots

January 5, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

In their last game of 2017, the Orangeville Junior A Flyers just couldn’t do much against the Toronto Patriots.

The Flyers opened the scoring in the Sunday (Dec. 31) game when Masson Sarris hit the back of the Toronto net just under a minute into the game in the opening period.

But that’s all the O-ville team could do for the day.

The Patriots tied it up 39 seconds later.

The second period saw the Toronto team score three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead with one period left to play.

It didn’t get any better for the Flyers in the third when they again failed to score and gave up two more goals to take a 6-1 loss.

The loss leaves the Flyers with a 15-22-1 record including four overtime loss and one game they played to a tie against Toronto on December 16.

There’s still a lot of hockey left – the Flyers have 16 games to go in the regular season – but they are going to have to get some wins behind them to secure a playoff berth.

They are currently in third place in the West Division but with 35 points they are tied for 15th place over all in the 22 team League.

Georgetown is leading the Division with 47 points followed by Buffalo with 41 points.

The Toronto Patriots of the South Division are leading the League over all with 59 points and a 29-8 record.

The Oakville Blades are right behind with 57 points and 27 wins so far this season.

The Flyers have a couple of road games this week. They will be in Buffalo on Friday, January 5, to take on the Jr. Sabres, then off to North York on Sun., Jan. 7.

They return to home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, January 13, to host the Wellington Dukes. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

Photo page B2

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

New MPAC assessment results in slightly lower Town tax bill

By Mike Pickford Local taxpayers had a little something extra to celebrate over the festive period after the Town of Orangeville announced its proposed tax ...

Major expansion at Orangeville Chrysler progressing well

By Brian Lockhart When the full project is complete, the showroom at Orangeville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will double in size with a grand new ...

A bitter cold bonus: ice fishing starts this week at Island Lake

By Todd Taylor The record-breaking cold that has lingered in this part of Canada since well before Christmas finally produced a bonus for Orangeville area ...

Ontario PC leader talks 2018 Election in Caledon

By Bill Rea Patrick Brown, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario (PC Party) was in Caledon last week, visiting the storeowner of Garden ...