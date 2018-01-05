Jr A Flyers stymied by Patriots

By Brian Lockhart

In their last game of 2017, the Orangeville Junior A Flyers just couldn’t do much against the Toronto Patriots.

The Flyers opened the scoring in the Sunday (Dec. 31) game when Masson Sarris hit the back of the Toronto net just under a minute into the game in the opening period.

But that’s all the O-ville team could do for the day.

The Patriots tied it up 39 seconds later.

The second period saw the Toronto team score three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead with one period left to play.

It didn’t get any better for the Flyers in the third when they again failed to score and gave up two more goals to take a 6-1 loss.

The loss leaves the Flyers with a 15-22-1 record including four overtime loss and one game they played to a tie against Toronto on December 16.

There’s still a lot of hockey left – the Flyers have 16 games to go in the regular season – but they are going to have to get some wins behind them to secure a playoff berth.

They are currently in third place in the West Division but with 35 points they are tied for 15th place over all in the 22 team League.

Georgetown is leading the Division with 47 points followed by Buffalo with 41 points.

The Toronto Patriots of the South Division are leading the League over all with 59 points and a 29-8 record.

The Oakville Blades are right behind with 57 points and 27 wins so far this season.

The Flyers have a couple of road games this week. They will be in Buffalo on Friday, January 5, to take on the Jr. Sabres, then off to North York on Sun., Jan. 7.

They return to home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, January 13, to host the Wellington Dukes. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

