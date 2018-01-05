Millpond Hockey Classic at Alton Mills

January 5, 2018 · 0 Comments

The World Junior game between Canada and the U.S. may have been the big hockey news story this week when the teams played at an outdoor venue in Buffalo, but at home we’ve got out own version of outdoor pond hockey.

The ninth annual Millpond Hockey Classic will take place at Alton Mill Art Centre on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

The Classic is part of the Centre’s annual Fire and Ice Festival taking place on January 20-21.

The Hockey Classic brings a traditional Canadian sport to life in the way many people learned how to play – on frozen winter ponds.

The even s a community-based fundraiser in support of the Alton Millpond Rehabilitation Project – an environmental project to restore the historic three acre Alton Millpond.

The Classic was first played in 2010 and become a well-known local winter tradition.

Playing on a Millpond is about as Canadian as it gets.

There are a lot more things happening at the Centre over the two-day event including an after-dusk fire sculpture on Jan. 20, millpond skating, curling and a super snow slide.

Readers Comments (0)