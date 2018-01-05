Otters compete at Ontario Junior International Meet

Claire Howard and Logan Tucker from the Orangeville Otters Swim Club competed at the Ontario Junior International Meet hosted by Swim Ontario that took place December 16 – 17, at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

The Otters were among the smallest club to qualify at this international meet however the performances by their two swimmers show the club is putting forth some fierce competitors.

Claire Howard, 17, emerged from preliminary events as one of the 16 finalists in both 100 and 200 Free finishing 14th and 12th respectively.

Howard’s times were personal bests and club records in 100free (56.93), 200free (2:01.89) and 50fly (28.61).

Converted to long course equivalents, her times qualify her for all National Trial meets the fastest national swimming standard in Canada and a requirement for all potential Olympic Team members.

In her 50 fly, Howard broke a club record by over half a second. At this point last year no female had ever broken the 1:00 minute mark in the 100 free so Howard has raised the bar with respect to their women’s club records.

Logan Tucker, 15, set a personal best in 50 Fly with a 29.44 and broke the minute mark in her 100 free.

Logan’s swimming career will continue to grow as she is competing at an international level at such a young age.

“I think the meet really opened the eyes of both girls. They got to see how fast swimmers are on an international level. More importantly that they themselves were by no means out of place amongst the elite from Canada, Great Britain and Japan” said Head Coach Rob Taylor. “The presence of the club at this high level meet shows the growth as well as the future development of the team”.

