2017 Year in Review: January

January 5, 2018 · 0 Comments

January 5

• We started the year with some big, big news. Longtime Orangeville councillor Gail Campbell revealed she will not be seeking re-election this coming October.

Following 20 years of service to the Town, Ms. Campbell decided this was the right time for her to bow out of municipal politics.

“I still have things to offer, but would rather serve in different ways than on Council,” Coun. Campbell told the Citizen.

• The Orangeville A’s opened their season win a win on the road and a home opener that saw the team leave the court with a second straight ‘W’ – besting the Windsor Express.

The team opened the season with a 110-105 game over the KitchenerWaterloo Titans on Dec. 27. In that season opener the A’s had a huge comeback effort after trailing by 14 points in the first half.

Returning to their home court at the Athlete Institute on Dec. 29, the A’s took a lead in the first quarter and held on for the rest of the game, shooting them to the top of the National League standings.

January 12

• Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was quick to throw her name in the ring for the upcoming 2018 provincial election, announcing she would once again serve as the PC candidate in the local riding.

Ms. Jones was acclaimed on Jan. 5, tasked with flying the party’s flag into the next campaign.

“I am honoured to be chosen to represent the PC Party in Dufferin-Caledon in the 2018 election,” Ms. Jones said.

The incumbent has held the office since 2007, having been nominated in a hotly contested battle a decade ago. Currently Deputy PC Leader, she said she looks forward to continuing to represent Dufferin-Caledon at Queen’s Park.

• Orangeville resident Jennifer Schlosser struck gold in OLG’s Poker Lotto All In, winning a prize total of $158,415. The winning ticket was purchased at the Mac’s Milk store on Townline.

Jennifer also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her Poker Lotto play, bringing her total winnings to $163,415. Plans are already underway for Jennifer’s big win.

“I plan to pay off everything including my car. The rest of the money will go towards a down payment on a house. This win gives me the freedom to enjoy life. Now I can also visit my daughter in Newfoundland. This win makes life more comfortable,” Jennifer said.

January 19

• Orangeville Mayor Jeremy Williams and at least one other Town Councillor aren’t happy with the quality of service local residents are receiving from 911 dispatchers based in Sudbury, the mayor going so far as to suggest the Town could potentially opt out of its current agreement with the County.

The issue was at the forefront of discussion at Monday night’s Town Council meeting, with Chief Wayne Kalinski and Sgt. Dave McLagan of the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) on hand to provide some insight into the quality and effectiveness of the current system.

Sudbury-based Northern911 has been processing emergency service calls from within Dufferin County since June 28 of last year, having secured the contract towards the end of 2015. Prior to Dufferin putting the contract out to tender, that service was provided by the OPS.

• Take some barley, hops, a few other ingredients, and mix it all together under the skillful supervision of a brewmaster and you’ve got beer. Add a few hundred revellers and several craft breweries and you’ve got Brewzapalooza.

The second annual event got under way on Mill Street in Orangeville last Saturday, January 14, with over 500 beer enthusiasts turning out at the sold-out event to sample the flavours of craft brewers from around the province.

Participants included the Hockley Valley Brewing company, Elora Brewing, Beaus, Muskoka Brewery, Side Launch, Cowbell, and the Caledon Hills Brewing Co.

This year’s line-up also added Pommies Cidery from Caledon and Murphy’s Law Distillery, from Elmira.

January 26

• Following four years of junior hockey in Orangeville, the Ice Crushers of the Greater Metro Hockey League has folded with immediate effect GMHL General Manager and Commissioner Ken Girard confirmed on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

• Mr. Girard said the league was made aware of a potential situation last week after Ice Crushers staff and players were locked out of their Alder Street Arena locker room, with municipal staff apparently concerned about the organization’s ability to pay its arena fees moving forward.

This is just the latest in a long line of high profile controversies to hit the organization in recent months. Back in the summer it was revealed that the Ice Crushers’ sister side the Shelburne Sharks wouldn’t be returning for the 2016/2017 GMHL season after the Town of Shelburne revealed the organization owed the municipality over $15,000 in unpaid arena fees.

Then there was the whirlwind drug bust back on Nov. 15 that saw three members of the Ice Crushers’ executive arrested. Head Coach and General Manager CJ Schneider, goaltending coach Ryan Zeng and the team’s public relations director and head planner Rada Culciar were all charged with multiple marijuana production and trafficking offences.

Mr. Girard noted there was indication that the team would be returning in the future.

• Mono Council has approved a proposal to adopt alternative voting methods for the municipal elections in 2018.

Presented to council Tuesday by CAO Mark Early, the proposal will see Mono move from the present paper ballot method of voting, to electronic voting, via the internet and telephones. Numerous municipalities across Canada and Ontario, have already moved to this modern form of vote-casting, with more and more coming onboard every year.

• Five athletes from Twisters Gymnastics Club travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada on January 13 – 15, to compete in the Lady Luck Invitational competition as part of Team Ontario.

Meghan O’Mara, Brooke Rutledge and Rachel Caldwell were on the first place Level 8 team.

Kennedy Peddie and Payton Bottomley were on the first place Level 6 team.

The meet was hosted by Brown’s Gymnastics Club at the South Point Hotel with 2500 athletes competing over three days.

Athletes were from Canada, the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

