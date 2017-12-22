Time, how it keeps fleeting by

By Mike Pickford

It’s funny just how much things change the older you get.

Most telling, for myself at least, is the concept of time. I can distinctly remember a good 15 years ago, when I was a meagre 11-year-old just starting out at a rough, all male high school in the United Kingdom. Time would literally stand still on a daily basis as I sat through mind-numbing math classes and battled through bullies on the playground.

I recall the nightly fights I had with my mum, who tried to explain why it was so important I ate all of my vegetables at dinner time.

Through it all, the one thing that kept me going was the knowledge that I wouldn’t be young forever. One day, I’d get to the point where I’d be old enough to make my own decisions. That time did eventually come to pass, seemingly approaching faster and faster with each passing year.

A strange way to get to my point, but, alas, here we are. Today, I just don’t know where the time goes. This is our final regular edition of the Citizen this year. Even writing that seems strange. I’m probably a few weeks removed from remembering to sign 2017 on everything I date and here we are, with 2017 pretty much over.

It has been a significant year on practically every level.

Globally, we’ve had the circus that is Donald Trump take centre stage, Iraq formally declared victory in its war against ISIS and, most recently, the announcement of another royal wedding (personal point, I hate that this is considered global news!).

Here in Canada we’ve had the fallout from the announcement that Sears Canada would be closing each of its 130 stores across the country, the controversy over the $10 million Omar Khadr settlement and heartbreak following the death of Gord Downie, renowned lead singer of The Tragically Hip.

It’s been a big year for you too, Orangeville.

In what was perhaps the biggest Council decision of this millennium, the Town voted in favour of keeping the Orangeville Police Service, despite calls from some corners to pursue a potentially cheaper contract with the Ontario Provincial Police. Two of the town’s sports franchises closed their doors for good, with the Orangeville Ice Crushers of the Greater Metro Hockey League and the Orangeville A’s of the National Basketball League of Canada folding.

There was good news too – Orangeville Rotary Ribfest was an overwhelming success this summer, while Westside Secondary School was once again named the top fundraising school in Canada for its efforts during its 14th annual Pink Day, which raised over $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Society of Canada.

Actually, there has been a lot of good, local news this year… Far more good than there has been bad.

In what has been my first full year with the Citizen, it’s been fun getting to know more and more people and listening to their stories. In a time when the future of community newspapers is potentially in question in Ontario (thanks Torstar and Postmedia), The Citizen is and will continue to be a strong voice for the community. I look forward to being a part of that as we approach what I expect will be a monumental 2018. It is an election year after all, both provincially and municipally!

From all of us here at the Citizen, here is wishing you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Look out for our official Year in Review section next week, with regular news commencing on Jan. 4. Have a good one, Orangeville!

