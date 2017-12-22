Will they ever learn?

December 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

HARDLY A DAY GOES BY without our hearing about two types of car accidents. In one, police are able to investigate the cause and charges of impaired driving are laid. In the other, all we hear is that it was a “hit and run,” (with or without personal injuries or deaths) and we are left wondering what would explain the conduct, other than impairment.

Thankfully, Orangeville Police are once again having stepped-up RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checks aimed primarily at persuading everyone not to drive after consuming even a little alcohol or drugs. But sadly, the RIDE checks always seem to lead to at least a few drivers being charged.

OPS communications officer Const. Scott Davis says that as of Wednesday, the force’s RIDE checks had stopped more than 1,500 vehicles, which resulted in five roadside screening device tests being made.

“We’ve issued one three-day warn-range suspension and arrested two drivers on charges of impaired driving,” Constable Davis said.

As we see it, that’s two too many.

Readers Comments (0)