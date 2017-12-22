Swimmers qualify for international meet

Two swimmers from the Orangeville Otters Swim Club have qualified for the Ontario Junior International Meet hosted by Swim Ontario.

This is the first time Claire Howard and Logan Tucker will be attending an international swim meet.

The meet will take place December 15 -17 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Howard and Tucker will compete in the 18 & Under 200 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Free, 50 Fly and 100 Free events.

They will be swimming with teams from all over Canada as well as Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

Qualifying for a meet at this level shows the progression of the team under head coach Rob Taylor.

“I am very proud of both Claire and Logan for qualifying for the Ontario Junior International competition. It will be a great opportunity for them

to race against the best athletes from across Canada and from other parts of the world.

This meet is one of the fastest competitions in the world available to swimmers under the age of 18. Many international stars have attended in previous years. This year Claire and Logan will get to race against Canada’s Olympic Champion from Rio, Penny Oleksiak” said Taylor, adding “It comes as no surprise to me that they are the swimmers who will be the representing the Orangeville Otters in Scarborough on the weekend. Both are incredibly dedicated and hard-working young women. The most difficult decision I had to make before our awards banquet in October was which of these two athletes would win the Dedication Award for their effort last season. To reach the international level requires a tremendous and unwavering commitment to athletic excellence.”

