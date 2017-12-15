Three game weekend for Jr. A Flyers

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers came out on top in two out of three games they played back-to-back over a busy weekend.

First up, the Flyers hosted the Toronto Patriots on Friday (Dec. 8) night.

The first period ended with a 1-0 lead for the Toronto team after they scored early in the period.

At the end of the second the Patriots were leading 2-0.

The Flyers played a good defensive strategy for the two periods but couldn’t score.

They were trailing 3-0 midway in the third before Flyers forward Evan Stull scored at the 9:04 mark to stop the shut-out.

Orangeville put six attackers on the ice late in the game but couldn’t capitalize and the Patriots ended the night with an empty net goal and a 4-1 win.

The Flyers managed 32 shots on goal with the Patriots not doing much better with 35 shots on net.

Returning the following night the Flyers hosted the Milton IceHawks for their Saturday night outing.

The IceHawks came to Alder Street with only one win behind them this season after 32 games.

The Flyers managed to keep that streak alive after taking a 4-1 win.

Orangeville forward Kevin Shirmaly opened the scoring at the 13:52 mark into the game.

Masson Sarris followed up with a powerplay goal with 22 seconds left in the period.

The Flyers went ahead by three in the second period when Maxwell Steeves notched a goal early in the frame.

The IceHawks avoided the shut-out with a single late in the period to trail 3-1 when the teams returned for the third period.

Rocco Andreacchi scored the final goal of the night to give the Flyers the win.

The Flyers managed 35 shots of goal while the IceHawks managed only 26 for the night.

Penalties were low with Milton taking one high sticking minor for the night and Orangeville beng accessed three minors through the course of the game.

The squad was back at it on Sunday when they travelled to Mississauga to take on the Chargers.

The O-ville squad opened the scoring in the first period with goals from Rocco Andreacchi and Nathan Gooch.

The second period produce no scoring from either team to start the final 20 minutes with a two goal advantage for the Flyers.

Mississauga scored first in the third to make it a 2-1 game.

The game ended with Nathan Gooch scoring at the midway mark for some O-ville insurance then hitting the empty net for his third of the night when the Chargers put an extra attacker on the ice to give the Flyers a 4-1 win.

The win was number 15 for the Flyers who now have a 15-18 record including three games that were lost in overtime.

The Georgtown Raiders continue to lead the West Division with 42 points and a 20-11 record.

The Flyers will return this weekend for back-to-back home games at the Alder Street arena.

On Saturday, December 16, they will host the Toronto Jr. Canadiens with a 7:00 p.m. start.

The following day, Sunday, December 17, they will take on the Mississauga Charges in an afternoon game.

The puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

