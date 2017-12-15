O-ville Men’s Slo-pitch supports KidSport

December 15, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville Men’s Slo-pitch may have put down the bats and the balls for the season, but they finished off the year by helping some younger players get the opportunity to get out there and play.

The Slo-pitch League raised funds through a raffle and gave $2500 to KidsSport Orangeville and District – an organization that provides support to under-resourced children and youth 18 years of age and under by removing financial barriers that prevent them from playing organized sports.

KidSport has chapters in several provinces. In Ontario, there are chapters in 21 regions around the province.

KidSport receives applications from families who require some assistance to ensure that kids can play different sports.

Money is provide up to $250 to help with registration fees and sporting equipment and covers a wide variety of sports.

Since 1993, KidSport has helped over 530,000 kids across the country by giving them a chance to play sports through grants and sports introduction programs.

You can find out more about KidSport by visiting the website at: www.kidsportcanada.ca.

Readers Comments (0)