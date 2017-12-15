Fall Classic Police Tournament returns to Honeywood

December 15, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The eighth annual Fall Classic Police Hockey Tournament took over Honeywood arena on Thursday, December 7, with a full day of games on the ice.

Four teams made up of players from Dufferin County OPP, Peel Regional Police, Caledon, Orangevlle and Shelburne Police, took part in the tournament.

The tournament started when former competitive players wanted to get out on the ice and have some fun.

Detective Constable Mark Taylor of Dufferin County OPP though it would be a good way to get police officers back on the ice in a fun tournament while doing something for a good cause at the same time.

“Over the past eight years we’ve raised close to $15,000 for local charities,” Taylor explained. “This year the money is going to Community Safety Partners of Ontario, and also the Shelburne Food Bank and the OPP Kid’s Program. I wanted to put on a tournament where we can get back together and play hockey against each other. I didn’t want it to be competitive – I wanted everyone to enjoy it.”

The OPP Kid’s Program has police officers going out to schools to talk to children and teach them about obeying the law and drug awareness as well as an anti-bullying message.

Many local businesses support the tournament and step up financially or through donations.

This event was once again successful due to the outstanding support and the generosity from AIR-fx Heating and Air Conditioning – Leo and Janet Rooyakkers and numerous other sponsors who all stepped up to support the cause.

The following businesses and individuals are all also responsible for this success. Geo Thermal – Geo Carriers (Mike Wallace), OPPA, Shelburne Foodland (Sandy Bell), Champ Burger (Stan Dimakos), Jamison and Son’s Roofing, I Pro Realty (Chris Reed), Rotomill, Abflex Rubber Inc. (Kirk Angel). The High Rise Group of Toronto, Molson’s Breweries, Creemore Springs, Huron Tractor (Chris Hare), Pillar to Post Home Inspection (Dennis Jeronimo), Alliance Agri-Turf Inc., Mansfield General Store, Sun Life Financial (Peter Quinlan), Northern Matt & Bridge and Mike Fazackerley.

