Will more bike lanes mean more use?

December 15, 2017 · 0 Comments

MAYOR JEREMY WILLIAMS is probably right in observing that Orangeville’s first dedicated bike lanes aren’t getting much use.

In commenting on the fact the town is getting a $90,000 provincial grant that will mean two new such lanes, the Mayor said that while dedicated bike trails provide safe ways for people of “all abilities and ages” to bike, “we just don’t have enough of a demand for it here.”

He said he hopes drivers and cyclists can continue to share the road, “regardless of signs and paint.”

However, there’s surely no doubt that the community has a lot of bicyclists, and thus far we’ve seen no explanation for the lack of usage.

Dedicated through the assistance of the Orangeville Rotary Club, the existing lanes on such well-travelled streets as Second Avenue and Hansen Boulevard are well-marked and fairly level.

It remains to be seen whether the two new ones planned for next spring, in the west end and near Headwaters Health Care Centre, will spur more cyclists into trying them out.

