Commentary

Will more bike lanes mean more use?

December 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

MAYOR JEREMY WILLIAMS is probably right in observing that Orangeville’s first dedicated bike lanes aren’t getting much use.

In commenting on the fact the town is getting a $90,000 provincial grant that will mean two new such lanes, the Mayor said that while dedicated bike trails provide safe ways for people of “all abilities and ages” to bike, “we just don’t have enough of a demand for it here.”

He said he hopes drivers and cyclists can continue to share the road, “regardless of signs and paint.”

However, there’s surely no doubt that the community has a lot of bicyclists, and thus far we’ve seen no explanation for the lack of usage.

Dedicated through the assistance of the Orangeville Rotary Club, the existing lanes on such well-travelled streets as Second Avenue and Hansen Boulevard are well-marked and fairly level.

It remains to be seen whether the two new ones planned for next spring, in the west end and near Headwaters Health Care Centre, will spur more cyclists into trying them out.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Canadian Blood Services to host Christmas Eve clinic in town

By Jasen Obermeyer For Christmas, one usually gives food and presents to others, but what if this year, you add giving blood to the list? ...

Headwaters’ Angel Campaign seeks $100,000 for vital equipment

By Mike Pickford As another year creeps ever closer to its end, Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) is making one last push in 2017 in ...

Police requesting public assistance in providing video of November shooting

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Police service are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any private video surveillance that may have been recorded at ...

Orangeville to get $90,000 grant to add more cycling lanes

By Jasen Obermeyer Orangeville will be receiving $90,000 from the province to help create more cycling lanes in town, giving commuters a choice and to ...