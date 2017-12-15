Three Orangeville residents win Senior of the Year awards

By Mike Pickford

At their final meeting of 2017, Orangeville Council formally recognized three notable local volunteers on Monday (Dec. 11), honouring Marilyn Taylor, Mark Whitcombe and Ted Zarudny with the annual Senior of the Year Award.

The trio are well known throughout the community for their commitment to various organizations, ideas and initiatives.

Deputy Mayor Warren Maycock, chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jeremy Williams, congratulated the three for what he called a big achievement.

“The Town of Orangeville pays tribute each year to seniors who have enriched the social, cultural or civic life of the community. This year, three residents were selected to receive Senior of the Year awards,” Deputy Mayor Maycock said. “Congratulations on this achievement.”

Marilyn Taylor

Ms. Taylor has been a resident of Orangeville since 1998 and has been an active volunteer in the community at various nursing homes, retirement centres and the local hospital for close to two decades.

Now 82, Marilyn has taught Sunday school classes at Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church for over 15 years, she is an instructor at the annual Vacation Bible School and has served as a director on the Church Camp Board. Ms. Taylor also regularly helps out with the annual Thanksgiving food drive and Christmas toy and food drive hosted by the church.

Marilyn is a shut-in visitor at congregational homes, the Avalon Care Centre and Bethsaida Retirement Home, where she offers support and a listening ear to the residents and their families. She was also a long time member of the Headwaters Health Care Centre chaplaincy program, where she regularly volunteered for several shifts per month. Having moved away from the chaplaincy program, she now volunteers in E Wing at the facility.

“This is overwhelming,” Marilyn told Council. “I didn’t know I had been doing all of these things! I have been very blessed over the years with the people I’ve met… and I feel blessed today to have been picked for this award.

Mark Whitcombe

A life-long environmentalist and educator, Mr. Whitcombe was an outdoor education consultant for the Toronto District Board of Education. He taught students the love of nature and inspired them to become stewards of the land, water and air.

Closer to home, Mark is a past president of the Upper Credit Field Naturalists, a member of the Friends of Island Lake and is a “very active” member of the Orangeville Sustainability Action Team. In 2016 Mr. Whitcombe received a lifetime award from the Council of Outdoor Educators of Ontario for distinguished service and in 2016 received the Credit Valley Conservation Distinguished Award for his lifetime work in conservation.

“A lot of what happens here in Orangeville is brought to life by many, many volunteers. It’s volunteers who are the spark of life that builds on what you, as the Town, provides,” Mr. Whitcombe said. “Recognizing not only us three, but all of us as volunteers is really important. Volunteers are what make a community. Hopefully others will continue to step forward and volunteer.”

Ted Zarudny

Ted has been an active volunteer and contributor to the Orangeville community for many, many years. He has coached both house and rep hockey leagues for several years and has long volunteered with local elementary schools to help develop an appreciation for gardens and growing your own vegetables.

Mr. Zarudny helped to re-establish the Communities in Bloom program in Orangeville. With his passion, commitment and hard-work he brought the program back to town bigger and better than ever, helping the community receive five blooms nationally in 2017. Ted’s goal has been to “generate more community spirit, help the community work together and build an even better community for all of us to live in.”

“This award is totally unexpected. We have a great town here to live in, I feel fortunate to have been able to help with so many great things,” Mr. Zarudny said.

