Commentary

The healthiest challenge?

December 7, 2017   ·   0 Comments

CONGRATULATIONS ARE DUE the Town of Mono, Recreation Director Kim Perryman and Farmhouse Pottery’s Al Pace and Lin Ward for the amazingly successful Canada 150 competition, the Mono Hiking Challenge.

Perhaps the healthiest challenge of all Canada 150 events, it challenged participants to hike on all the town’s 20 trails.

The hope was that at least 150 of the substantial hikes would be completed, and Mayor Laura Ryan confessed that she wasn’t sure that target would be reached. But at the end of the day, the total number of completed hikes reached 2,017, by  381 participants, for a total of 9,443.1 kilometres hiked.

Surely one reason for the great success was the prize offered by Al Pace and Lin Ward, a week-long hiking vacation at their lodge, in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, worth $7,600.

Of course, congratulations also go to the prize winner, Orangeville’s Marcel Grimard, who plans to have his niece, Heather Platt, an avid hiker and outdoors enthusiast, accompany him on the hike of a lifetime.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Dufferin County Museum & Archives to close its doors during renovations

By Mike Pickford Dufferin County Museum & Archives (DCMA) will close its doors to the public later this month as staff prepares for the facility’s ...

FTP commemorates Montreal massacre of 1989

By Jasen Obermeyer Family Transition Place (FTP) commemorated the Montreal Massacre of 1989 by holding a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, not only to remember those ...

Jan. 26 deadline set for public school students to show they’re immunized

By Mike Pickford Hundreds of elementary school students across Dufferin County face the prospect of suspension in the new year due to incomplete immunization records. ...

Mill Street Library digital project receives provincial funding

By Jasen Obermeyer Orangeville’s Mill Street Public Library will be receiving $4,925 from the provincial government’s Improving Library Digital Services (ILDS) fund to provide technological ...