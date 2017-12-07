The healthiest challenge?

December 7, 2017 · 0 Comments

CONGRATULATIONS ARE DUE the Town of Mono, Recreation Director Kim Perryman and Farmhouse Pottery’s Al Pace and Lin Ward for the amazingly successful Canada 150 competition, the Mono Hiking Challenge.

Perhaps the healthiest challenge of all Canada 150 events, it challenged participants to hike on all the town’s 20 trails.

The hope was that at least 150 of the substantial hikes would be completed, and Mayor Laura Ryan confessed that she wasn’t sure that target would be reached. But at the end of the day, the total number of completed hikes reached 2,017, by 381 participants, for a total of 9,443.1 kilometres hiked.

Surely one reason for the great success was the prize offered by Al Pace and Lin Ward, a week-long hiking vacation at their lodge, in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, worth $7,600.

Of course, congratulations also go to the prize winner, Orangeville’s Marcel Grimard, who plans to have his niece, Heather Platt, an avid hiker and outdoors enthusiast, accompany him on the hike of a lifetime.

