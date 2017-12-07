ODSS hosts girls All-Star basketball games

December 7, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The gym at Orangeville District Secondary School saw some of the best junior and senior girls basketball players in the region take the court during the District 10 All-Star games on Wednesday, November 29.

The talent on the court was evident as both games were close battles with the final result coming down to the last minute of play.

Junior game

The Junior All-Star game had players from seven high schools selected to compete.

Students from ODSS, Our Lady of Lourdes, Centre Wellington, Bishop Macdonell, John F. Ross, Centennial Collegiate, and St. James took part in the game.

ODSS sent junior players, guard Alicia Bowering, forward Ella MacDonald, guard Kendal MacGregor, and guard Marta Suarez.

The girls from ODSS played on the ‘home’ team for this game.

The home team took a six point lead a the end of the first quarter going ahead 20-14, but by the half the visiting squad managed to catch up and take over the lead by two points to end the half 22-20.

The second half saw the teams trading hoops as the score hovered evenly for the final two quarters and was tied at 32 with five minutes left on the clock.

With 14 seconds remaining it was a tie game at 38-38.

The home team sunk a basket with just seconds left on the clock to take a 40-38 win for the night.

Senior game

The best girls B-ball players in the region took the court with a 7:30 p.m. game that again came down to the final seconds and two successful free throws and a final basket that clinched the game for the ‘visitors.’

Players from ODSS, Bishop Macdonell, Guelph Collegiate, John F. Ross, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Centennial Collegiate, represented their schools.

ODSS senior players, point guard Lindsay Grant, forward Ella Claridge, shooting guard Shannon Baggs, and guard Marta Suarez, filled the roster for the ‘visiting’ team.

The visitors took a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half it was proving to be a tight battle with the visitors ahead by a single point to lead 24-23.

Coaches changed the line-up on the floor as the game progressed to give all the players a chance on the court and the mix showed the skill level of these players as the teams traded hoops through the second half.

With a minute remaining on the clock the ‘home’ team was leading by a single point.

Two successful free throws place the the ‘visitors’ in the lead by a single point and a final basket gave them a 48-45 win to end the night.

Readers Comments (0)