Goaltending key in Jr A Flyers win over Burlington

December 4, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

There’s no doubt that some good work between the pipes by Orangeville Junior A Flyers goalie Kristian Hufsky played a big part in Saturday’s win over the Burlington Cougars.

Hufsky took 47 shots on net for the night allowing only one to slip by him.

At the other end of the ice the Flyers only managed to put 31 shots on Burlington net minder Justin Vertesi but three of those hit the mark at the back of the net.

The Flyers took a lead in the first period on Saturday night when David Mastropaolo scored on a powerplay at the 13:43 mark in the opening frame.

A second Flyers goal from Rocco Andreacchi early in the second gave the O-ville team a two goal lead.

Burlington got on the scoreboard late in the period with a single with 19 seconds remaining in the period.

The final 20 minutes was another defensive battle.

Orangeville’s Zack Lyons scored the only third period goal at 4:48 into the frame and that was all the scoring for the night.

The Flyers left the ice with a 3-1 win.

The win leaves the Flyers with a 12-14-2 record for the season and third place in the West Division.

The Georgetown Raiders lead the division with 41 points.

Burlington is in fourth place followed by Mitlon who have one only one game this year.

They are followed by the Buffalo Jr. Sabres with 28 points for the season.

Over all in the League, Oakville and Wellington are tied for the top spot with 45 points after 30 games.

The Flyers will be back on home ice this Saturday, December 2, when they will host the North York Rangers at the Alder Street arena.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

