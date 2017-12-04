Police seeking suspect(s) in ‘targeted’ shooting

December 4, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Police Service is looking for a suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

On Monday night at about 9:30, police received a call from a citizen reporting what was believed to be gunshots heard in the area of Third Street and Fourth Avenue in Orangeville.

Upon arriving, police were directed to an Orange Mill Court residence where they located a male believed to be in his early 50’s, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital by air ambulance with what were initially reported as life threatening injuries.

Witness reported a vehicle was seen fleeing the area. A resident who lives in a unit on the street said he didn’t see anything but noted “the people next door heard the shots. A lot of people on the street heard the shots.”

A subsequent follow up by the Orangeville Police Service stated the victim’s condition was upgraded and is now reported to be non-life threatening injures. The victim is now expected to make a full recovery.

Police said they do not believe this was a random attack.

Orangeville Police have set up their Community Services Trailer on Orangeville Mill Court to assist in engaging residents to obtain further information regarding the shooting. The trailer will be staffed by an Orangeville Police representative. Caledon Dufferin Victim services is also available to support anyone in the community as a result of this incident.

“Orangeville is an extremely safe community. This is an isolated incident that through our investigative opinion, does not pose any additional threats to our citizens,” said Police Chief Wayne Kalinski. “We are working extremely hard to bring this case to a successful conclusion. I urge anyone with information to contact our police service or Crime Stoppers.”

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking from anyone who has information regarding the incident to come forward.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing to interview witnesses and investigate leads.

Police are also asking to hear from anyone who has video surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured in any information on camera.

Anyone having information with regards to this incident is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)