Otters host first meet of the year

November 24, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club launched their competitive season as host of their first swim meet of the year.

The Otters Fall Invitational Meet was held Saturday October 28, and Sunday October 29 at the Alder Street Recreation Centre pool.

The club is part of the Huronia Region of Swim Ontario. Teams from Acton, Base Borden, Collingwood and Owen Sound made a splash in the Otter’s home pool.

The swimmers were eager to start their race season on the heels of an incredible year under head coach Rob Taylor.

During the 2016 / 2017 season the team beat 110 Club Records for both short course (25m pool) and long course (50m pool) events. The team sent 51 swimmers to regional meets, 13 swimmers to Provincial meets, eight to Eastern Championships, five to Junior Nationals and one to Senior Nationals. This is a record number of swimmers from the club to qualify for these high level events

Swim Ontario also recognized the Orangeville Otters Swim Club with a prestigious award for Long Course Provincials.

Their senior boys team won the Swim Ontario Coaches Committee Award for Summer Provincials Most Improved Male Team 2017. This is an honour for coach Taylor and team members Evan Aguiar-Winter, Cameron Maxwell, Tristan Curry, Ryan Dixon, Ben MacLeod and Endre Vass.

“It was great to watch our swimmers in the pool over the weekend. We had a tremendous season last year and there is a lot of excitement about what can be accomplished this season. Our swimmers have set their goals higher than ever and are working hard to prove that we are a team of skilled, passionate swimmers who race with determination and pride. And while I am very proud of what we did last year there is still more that we can achieve” said coach Rob Taylor. “We had many individual standout performers over

the weekend of racing but our ten and under girls group as a whole was exceptional. In just over one year they have nearly completely rewritten our record board, having broken 12 of 17 club records. The remaining five records will almost assuredly be broken at our next two swim meets where the girls will have a chance to compete in the events in which the old records remain. This would be the first clean sweep of a record board by a single group of swimmers that I have seen in my 25 years in the sport” added Taylor.

The club has expanded to 180 members and the coaching team has expanded to two full time coaches and six assistant coaches.

Readers Comments (0)