The Season’s upon us

THE TRADITION PROBABLY STARTED in 1905, when T. Eaton Co. Ltd. held Toronto’s first Santa Claus parade, which began with a single float and took Santa from Union Station to the Eaton’s store on Queen Street.

These days, Eaton’s is long gone but the Santa parades are taking place just about everywhere, and this weekend will see them staged in Orangeville Saturday and Toronto on Sunday.

Credit for the local parade is due to the work of the Orangeville Kin Club.

For over 40 years, the Kinsmen and Kinettes have been running the parade and collecting food for the food bank.

The Kin Club does the Santa Claus float every year, and Club president Cindy Williams says they do it “because it brings the community together, it gets everybody in the Christmas spirit, and it seems like it’s a launch into the holiday season.”

Coming on the heels of a Midnight Madness event Friday, this year’s parade starts at 5 p.m. on Hansen Blvd. and winds up at Rotary Park, and is expected to have about 45 floats, with different school groups, businesses, non-profit organizations and sports clubs getting involved. Come one and all!

