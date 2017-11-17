ODSS Bears junior girls capture District 10 championship

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears junior girls basketball team are the District 10 champions after going undefeated for the season and winning the final game over John. F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute on Saturday, November 11.

The final game was played at Guelph Collegiate.

The Bears have had an outstanding season winning all 12 regular season games then going on to win their quarter-final game against Our Lady of Lourdes by a score of 57-19 on November 7.

They returned to the court on November 9, to take on Centre Wellington District High School in the semi-final game.

At the half the Bears had managed a 33-8 lead.

By the time the buzzer sounded to end the fourth quarter the Bears had run up the score for a 55-27 win and earned the right to go to the championship.

“We had a practice on Wednesday and we did a lot of different drills to get ready for this game. We practiced on our inbound plays going up the floor and that cause a lot of break-away layups,” said Bears forward Kendal MacGregor of the team’s preparation for the semi-final. “I think today’s game was pretty good. Everyone had a good game on the defence and a lot of people scored today. We’ll practice again tomorrow and probably work on our breakaway layups because that’s were we get a lot of scores.”

Going up against John F. Ross in the final, coach Wayne Feeney said “We’ve played Ross three times and beat them by 20 plus points each game. So Saturday, if we play as capable as we are of playing, we should win.”

Feeney said the day between the semi-final and final would be a practice day but nothing too intense. “Getting their hands on the basketball” he said would be a good warm-up.

Leading up to the final game the Bears scored 826 points for the season while allowing only 410 points to be scored against.

The final game was a slam-dunk for the Bears right from the start, leading 27-6 at the end of the first quarter and 44-12 at the half.

By the time the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter the ODSS girls were ahead by 34 points with a 54-20 lead.

They finished off the game with a 64-27 win to claim the championship.

Marta Suarez led the Bears scoring with 31 points. Alicia Bowering hit for 19 points, and Ella MacDonald collected 11 points for the game.

The Bears junior girls will now go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, with preliminary games held in Kitchener and the finals to be held in Waterloo.

