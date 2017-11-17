Westside junior girls finish the season

November 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary Thunder junior girls basketball team are done for the season after taking a loss to the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals in the District 4 junior semi-final on Wednesday, November 8.

The Thunder took a lead in first half of the semi-final game going ahead 24-19 at the end of the second quarter. When the teams returned after the half-time break, the Centre Dufferin team started to close the gap then went ahead by three points to lead 33-30 at the end of the quarter.

The Westside girls battled hard to keep the score close but the Centre Dufferin squad managed a few hoops that by ten points with 3:30 remaining on the clock.

The final three minutes saw the Royals hit two more hoops to win the game 47-32.

It was a well played game by two closely matched teams.

When the the two teams met during their last game of the regular season the match point for point through the entire second half with Westside winning by a single point.

The Thunder had a good year going 4-4 for the regular season and finishing in third place in the District 4 standings.

The Centre Dufferin team now goes on to compete in the District 4 championship.

Readers Comments (0)