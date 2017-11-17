Kin Club’s Santa Claus Parade hits downtown this weekend

November 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Avery Park

Dust off your Santa hats and get your letters ready, because the Kin Club’s Santa Claus Parade is coming to town!

For over 40 years, the Kinsmen and Kinettes have been running the parade and collecting food for the food bank, and have recently merged to create the Kin Club. Everyone is very excited to create this event once again.

The Kin Club creates the Santa Claus float every year, and Kin Club president Cindy Williams says, “We do this because it brings the community together, it gets everybody in the Christmas spirit, and it seems like it’s a launch into the holiday season.”

This year, there should be approximately 45 floats in the parade, with different school groups, businesses, non-profit organizations and sports clubs getting involved. There is a lot of variety between the floats, and it is an event for everyone to come out and enjoy.

“I know it’s a popular event,” continued Ms. Williams. “Every year we get a lot of people inquiring about it and say they look forward to it. I can safely assume it’s a town favourite and the residents of Orangeville look forward to seeing it every year.”

There will be firefighters collecting non-perishable food items for the Orangeville food bank during the parade, so be sure to bring some donations for them. Canada Post will also be collecting everyone’s letters to Santa, and delivering them to the North Pole.

Ms. Williams says that each year the Kin Club asks a highly involved member of the community to be their Parade Marshal – “Somebody in the community who does a lot for the community, and we give them the honour to be our Grand Parade Marshal.”

This year, they have chosen Narinder Singh, who owns Call A Limo here in Orangeville, and on weekends Narinder provides free shuttle service for ‘Orangeville against drunk driving’ to keep drunk drivers off our roads. This is an amazing privilege for him, and we are happy to have him in our community.

Starting at 5 p.m. this upcoming Saturday, the Canada 150-themed parade will make its way from Hansen Boulevard and First Street to Rotary Park. The floats will be showing what their interpretation of what 150 Canadian Christmases looked like.

Be sure to come out with your Canadian pride, and don’t forget your Santa hats.

