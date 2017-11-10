Three game weekend for Junior A Flyers

November 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a tough weekend for the

Orangeville Junior A Flyers when they played their second three-game weekend in a row.

Friday (Nov. 3) night’s game against the Georgetown Raiders pitted the top two team in the division as the Flyers battled hard for two points but had to settle for a one goal loss.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first period after Georgetown opened the scoring at 8:22 in the game and the Flyers matched it with a goal by Daniel Berno on a powerplay five minutes later.

The only second period goal came on a powerplay when the Raiders scored late in the frame to leave the O-ville team trailing by one with one period to go.

The Flyers were down two after a Raiders goal at the eight minute mark.

They closed the gap when Eric Theander scored at the 9:30 mark giving the Flyers half a period to tie it up but that’s all they could do for the night and they had to settle for a 3-2 loss.

The Flyers returned the following night for their regular Saturday home game. This time they faced the Oakville Blades of the South Division.

Oakville opened the scoring early in the game.

The Flyers went head 2-1 on goals from Daniel Berno and Hudson Lambert on a powerplay but the Blades scored with just one second left on the clock to end the first period with a 2-2 tie.

Scoring early in the second period Oakville again got the early goal but that was matched by a single from Vincent Bonaiuto that tied it up and the game came down to the third period to decide the winner.

O-ville’s Eric Theander scored at 1:32 into the period on a powerplay.

The game was tied again when Oakville scored 17 seconds later.

The night finished off with two Flyers goals from Daniel Berno and Rocco Andreacchi to give the Orangeville a 6-4 win.

Flyers’ goalie Kristian Hufsky played the entire game taking 41 shots on net and making 37 saves for the night.

The third game of the weekend had the Flyers in Toronto to take on the Patriots.

It was not a good night for the Flyers.

The O-ville team was trailing 3-2 at the end of the first period.

Flyer’s forward Evan Stull scored both Orangeville goals including a short-handed goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

The Flyers were shut-out in the second frame giving up a pair of goals and getting none in return.

The third period saw the Toronto teams score four goals before the Flyers managed to get one on the scoreboard.

The final was an 9-3 loss for Orangeville.

The Flyers will be back on home ice at the Alder Street arena this Saturday, November 11, when they will host the St. Michaels Buzzers.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)