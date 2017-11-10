Sports

Local rodeo competitors earn buckles at OFR

November 10, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

Two Dufferin rodeo competitors have earned top honours at the Ontario Finals Rodeo.

Payton Dawn and Tyler Bauer are both students at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville and are long-time competitors on the rodeo circuit.

Both riders have been attending rodeos all summer earning points toward the final three-day event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds on October 20-22.

During OFR competition both achieved rodeo buckles – a high honour in the sport.

The even got underway on Friday evening and went through Saturday and Sunday.

Payton has been riding horses since she was three years old. She has been a member of the Ontario Rodeo Association as well as the Ontario High School Rodeo Association.

Last summer she represented Ontario at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in Tennessee competing against riders from across Canada, the United States and Australia. In her career she has competed in poles, barrels, goat tying and breakaway roping.

At the OFR Payton earned two buckles in Junior Barrels – one as the season end winner and the other as the Finals winner.

Tyler has been riding junior bulls since 2013.

During the summer Tyler represented Ontario at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in Tennessee. He also represented Ontario at the Calgary Stampede just a few weeks later.

At the OFR Tyler earned a buckle in the Junior Steer Riding category as the Finals winner.

The previous weekend he earned two other buckles as the season end champion and the finals champion at the Ram Rodeo Championships in junior steer riding.

Both riders plan to continue their rodeo activity with the Ontario High School rodeo through the winter and into next spring.

         

