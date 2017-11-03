Time to ‘remember’?

November 3, 2017

WITH NOVEMBER 11 still more than a week away, we think it is fitting that Remembrance observances are being held earlier this year.

Locally, the Royal Canadian Legion has wisely chosen to have its Sunday church services before, not after, the 11th. And it’s equally fitting that special In Remembrance concerts by the Amaranth Chamber Choir will take place this weekend – Saturday evening at St. Mark’s Church in Orangeville and Sunday afternoon at St. John’s United in Alliston.

As most Canadians know or should know, Remembrance Day 2017 marks the 99th anniversary of the German surrender that marked the end of what U.S. President Woodrow Wilson called “the war to end all wars.” And as we all know, that was hardly the case, with the outbreak of the Second World War just two decades later.

These days, with all our surviving Second World War veterans in their nineties, few Canadians can even remember the Korean War. Perhaps in the circumstances we should follow the U.S. and rename the date Veterans Day?

