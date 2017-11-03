Tough weekend for Jr A Flyers

November 3, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers took it on the chin over the weekend when they gave up three back to back losses.

It’s only a set-back for the squad who have been having a good year and are in second place in the Division.

The first game of the week had the Flyers on the road traveling to Oakville to take on the Blades.

After playing to a 1-1 tie, the teams returned for the second fame and neither squad was able to score so they returned for what came down to a one period game in the third period.

The Blades scored twice to take a lead. O-ville was back in late in the game when Vincent Bonaiuto notched one with less than a minute to go but they couldn’t find the tying goal and had to settle for a 3-2 loss in the first game of the weekend.

Returning to home ice on Saturday (Oct. 28) night, the Flyers hosted the Toronto Jr. Canadiens for their Pink in the Rink game.

The Flyers had opportunities in the first period but they just couldn’t score.

Toronto scored at the 7:30 mark.

The second period again saw some strong defensive posturing that stopped anyone from getting a goal until late in the period when the Canadiens scored with 25 seconds left in the period to take a 2-0 lead with one period left to go.

The Flyers got on the scoreboard in the third period with an early goal by Vincent Bonaiuto on a powerplay.

The close game disappeared when Oakville scored four goals in just over six minutes to take a 6-1 lead with just over half the period left on the clock.

Oraneville’s Hudson Lambert and Nathan scored late goals but that was all they could do for the night and they Flyers had to settle for a 6-3 loss.

The third goal of the weekend had the Flyers going to North York to take on the Rangers.

Again the O-ville team found themselves behind in the first period when North York scored to first period goals.

It was a tie game in the second when Hudson Lambert and Vincent Bonaiuto got early goals to make it an even game before the four minute mark.

The Rangers went ahead on a single in the second then followed up with two more goals in the third period.

The final was a 5-2 win for the North York team.

The losses leaves the Flyers with a 9-10 record for the season including two of those games that were lost in overtime.

They remain in second place in the West Division with 20 points – nine points behind the first place Georgetown raiders and three points ahead of the third place Burlington Cougars.

Over all the Wellington Dukes of the East Division are leading the Ontario Junior A Hockey League with 33 points and a 14-7-1 record including four overtime losses.

The Flyers will have two home games this weekend.

On Friday, November 4, they will host the Georgetown Raiders at the Alder Street arena.

That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

They will be back on home ice the following night to take on the Oakville Blades.

The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

