Long time employee retires after 43 years with TD bank

November 3, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Mike Pickford

Orangeville resident Heather Brock has absolutely no regrets when looking back on an incredible 43-year career in the Canadian banking business.

An absolute pillar at TD Canada Trust on Broadway for the past four decades, Ms. Brock called time on her distinguished career on Tuesday (Oct. 31), having held positions in almost every department at the local institution and serving as something of a mentor for many of its current employees.

Agreeing to an interview to discuss her many years with the bank, Ms. Brock said she accomplished everything she wanted to throughout her career, noting that while it had not totally sunk in yet that she would be leaving her office for the final time at the end of the day, she was looking forward to what she hopes will be a happy retirement.

“I suppose it’s a long time coming!” Ms. Brock jested. “I’ve been on this path for over 40 years, it’s been an incredible journey. It’s hard to believe that it’s all coming to an end.”

Heather first joined the team at TD back in 1974. At that time the facility was located on the corner of Broadway and First Street, in the building currently occupied by Rustik Bistro. Back then, as a fresh-faced teenager recently graduated from Orangeville District Secondary School, Heather was keen to learn and eager to please as she sought to make an impression at the facility.

Growing up, Heather recalls, all she ever really wanted to do was work in a bank, or in a fancy restaurant.

“I really had it all figured out from a relatively young age. There was something about working in a bank that appealed to me, so when I finished up at school I dropped off an application and the rest is history,” Ms. Brock said. “I got exactly what I wanted, and more. TD has been an incredible place to work.”

During her lengthy tenure, Heather served as a teller, worked at the savings desk, chequing desk, ran foreign exchange and, more recently, served as a financial services representative, where she has helped clients with investments, loans, mortgages and opening accounts, “pretty much everything.” She developed and cultivated relationships with clients that protruded way beyond the four walls of the local bank.

“Heather has been an absolute joy to work with over the years. One of the things that always amazed me is the way she deals with her clients. It’s almost like she has her own little family. She’s always been willing to go that extra mile, we’re all going to miss her,” said Kathy Decoteau, who worked with Heather for 36 years.

For Lise Anne Boudriau, Heather has served as her role model at the bank for several years. “If my clients love me even half as much as Heather’s clients love her, then I know I’ve done my job.”

Branch Manager Gilda Parreira Leite only worked with Heather for 18 months, but even that was more than enough time to see just how strong a presence she has at the local facility.

“She’s always happy, upbeat, always smiling. She’s going to leave a big, big void when she leaves… It’s hard to believe that we’re going to walk into the office over the next few days and Heather won’t be here to greet us. She’s not just a colleague, but a friend too for so, so many people. She been an absolutely invaluable member of our team for many, many years,” Ms. Parreira Leite said.

The thing they will all miss most?

“Son of a moose!” Each of the ladies gathered to shouted in unison. “That was her favourite saying. It always brought a smile to my face hearing that,” Anne Chapman-Durette said.

As she prepares to ride off into the sunset of retirement, Heather says she doesn’t have too many plans outside of spending time with her family. She is all set to become a grandmother for the first time early next year, while she also has her youngest son’s wedding to look forward in late 2018.

“I think I’m most looking forward to not having anything to do. It’s going to be nice to just relax and do things on my own terms,” Heather said. “Of course I’m going to miss all the wonderful people at TD, I’ll miss the atmosphere… I guess that just means I’ll have to stop in for regular visits whenever I’m downtown!”

Readers Comments (0)