Two out of three for Junior A Flyers

October 27, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers tipped their record to the plus side over the weekend with a pair of wins – one on the road and one on home ice, but finished off with a loss in Buffalo in the third game of the weekend.

The squad started off the weekend with a road game against the Milton IceHawks on Friday, October 20.

At the end of the first period the game was tied at one.

Orangeville’s goal came from Daniel Berno on a powerplay.

The IceHawks went ahead on a powerplay goal early in the second period.

That was matched by a Flyers goal from Maxwell Steeves.

O-ville forward, Nathan Gooch got the go-ahead goal at the 16:40 mark.

Orangeville defenceman Riley Valade go the only goal of the third period and the Flyers left the ice with a 4-2 win.

The return to home ice on Saturday, October 21, matched the Flyers with the Kingston Voyageurs.

After a scoreless first period the Flyer went ahead 3-0 on goals from Tyler Capone on a powerplay, Rocco Andreacchi, and Masson Sarris.

Orangeville shut-out the Voyageurs in the third with the only scoring from Daniel Berno to make it a 4-1 win for the Flyers.

Hitting the ice for the third time in three days the Flyers travelled to Buffalo on Sunday, October 22, to take on the Jr. Sabres.

It was a low scoring game with Buffalo leading 2-1 at the end of the second period.

Orangeville’s David Mastropaolo go the second period Flyers goal on a powerplay.

With time running out in the third, forward Evan Stull hit the back of the Buffalo net to tie the game with three and a-half minutes left on the clock.

The game had to go into overtime to decide a winner.

The Jr. Sabres scored just 1:02 into the OT period for the 3-2 win.

After the weekend the Flyers have a 9-7 record including two overtime losses – good for 20 points and second place in the West Division of the OJAHL.

The Flyers will be back on home ice this Saturday, October 28, to host the Toronto Jr. Canadiens at the Alder Street arena. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

