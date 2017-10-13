Tennis Club hosts year end tournament

October 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tennis Club has enjoyed a good season this year on their courts at Rotary Park in Orangeville.

The Club hosts a variety of programs for beginners right up to seasoned veterans and takes part in many inter-club tournaments through the year.

For the first time in several years the Club hosted a club tournament to give members a chance to see what they could do against other club members and enjoy a late season day on the courts.

What they didn’t count on was the unseasonably warm weather that descended on the region in late September.

The September 16, tournament turned into a ‘battle for survival’ as players battled not only each other but a blazing sun that made playing conditions difficult.

It was a singles tournament which made the play more interesting as most of the Club’s players usually take part in doubles matches.

The tournament was based on an ‘A’ and ‘B’ draw which made for some highly entertaining play.

Over 45 matches took place on championship day.

At the end of the day, several champions emerged.

Peter Todd won the Men’s A division. Runner up was Jim Gallagher.

The Men’s B division was won by Keilin Grewal, with Mike Sobocan as runner up.

Nicole Fitzpatrick won the Women’s A division. Runner up was Rosanne Brett.

The Women’s B division title was claimed by Andrea Robinson. The runner up was Elizabeth Walker.

Tournament prizes were donated by Sportchek and diner was donated by Topper’s Pizza.

It was fantastic year for the Orangeville Tennis Club as the Interclub A and B teams won their league titles and were the playoff champions in the Caledon-Dufferin Interclub League.

Photos on page B2.

Readers Comments (0)