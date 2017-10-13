Jr. A Flyers pull off win in final weekend game

October 13, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

In a weekend that saw three games in three days, the Orangeville Junior A Flyers capped off the week with a Sunday win after taking losses on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, October 6, the squad travelled to take on the Pickering Panthers of the North Division.

Orangeville dropped behind 2-0 in the first period.

Returning for the second they were back in the game scoring three goals to make it a 3-3 tie at the midway mark in the frame, but that fell apart when the Panthers finished of the period with three goals to leave the Flyers trailing heading into the final fram.

The Flyers notched a single and so did the Panthers for 7-4 Pickering win.

Back at the Alder Street arena the following night (Sat. Sept., 7) the Flyers hosted the Trenton Golden Hawks.

It was a low scoring game with a lot

of good defensive posturing by both teams.

Orangeville’s Vincen Bonaiuto got the opener late in the first period.

The Golden Hawks responded in the second scoring once early in the period then late, with eight seconds left on the clock to take a 2-1 lead.

The final period saw a rare scoreless 20 minutes and the Golden Hawks left with the win to put the Orangeville team down two games for the weekend.

The Flyers were back on home ice the following day to host the Mississauga Chargers in an afternoon game.

It was this game the saw the Flyers put some offensive zeal into the game after leaving the ice with a two goal deficit at the end of the first period.

Orangeville tied it up in the second on goals from Nathan Gooch and Hudson Lambert to make it a 20 minute scramble in the final period to see who would come out on top.

Flyers’ forward Daniel Berno got the tie-breaker just two minutes in the third period.

Alex Lee followed up with an insurance goal at 11:14 to give the Flyers a 4-2 lead with just over eight minutes left on the clock.

The Flyers held tough and left with

the win.

It was win number five for Club which gives them a 5-5 record for the season including one overtime loss where they picked up a single point.

That leaves them in second place in the West Divison of the OJAHL.

The Georgetown Raiders are hanging on to first place in the Division with 19 points.

Buffalo is in second place behind

Orangeville with ten points.

Over all the Wellington Dukes of the

East Division are in first place in the League with 21 points. The Dukes have had four overtime losses this year.

The Flyers will take on the St. Michaels Buzzers in Toronto on Friday, October 13.

They return to home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, October 14, to host the Buffalo Junior Sabres.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

