Community police ‘should act as one’: Chief Kalinski

October 13, 2017

By Avery Park

I had the opportunity to have a chat with Police Chief Wayne Kalinski, where I learned just how much he cares about the people of Orangeville.

Last week, Chief Kalinski held the last of three Chatting with the Chief sessions in the board room at the Police Station. He explained how the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) has continually held these kinds of events, to get the public as involved as possible.

When the OPS is involved in a situation, Chief Kalinski says “the community and the police should act as one.” The overall goal is for Orangeville to become a more united community.

“We have that reputation that if (the public) needs the Orangeville Police, we’ll be there.” They have been proving this true over and over again, having Chief Kalinski very open and available to the public, since assuming his position in 2015.

The Chief feels very strongly about this and says, “I’ve had a good opportunity here in Orangeville. It’s a great little police service, the nice thing is you really get to know members of your community.” It is very clear that he wants to keep meeting people in this community and will do this by “providing opportunities for the community to connect with the police service.”

Chief Kalinski has worked hard to maintain the OPS’s socially open identity; he is always out doing something to help with this. “I keep busy, whether it’s work-related or not, I’m usually doing something,” he said.

Continuing to try to get people to ask questions that they haven’t asked before or haven’t had the chance to, the police force is always looking for ways to help the public feel more secure.

To help with this, Chief Kalinski notes his force is always at the forefront of new technologies and training procedures. “The training that our officers have is right up there with the best of them, for that I am very proud.”

Very pleased with how everything is going in Orangeville, the Chief says, “we always want to make sure that we do things that are thought-out and proper.” He added that, “keeping in mind that the public is the number one thing for the Orangeville Police,” they want to add some new members to their team by adding to the Auxiliary Unit.

The Auxiliary Unit will consist of 12 to 14 properly trained volunteers, who Constable Scott Davis says will be “visible in the community at different events.” They are hoping to return the unit to its previous glory, and have them more involved than ever.

Chief Kalinski is very grateful for the team he has working together here in Orangeville and believes, “it’s important that the community knows we’re engaged as a service.”

