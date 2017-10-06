Sports

Jr A Flyers take loss to North York

October 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was the second period of Saturday (Sept. 30) night’s game against the North York Rangers that saw the Orangeville Junior A Flyers take a beating.

Orangeville’s Michael Hill scored on the only first period Flyer’s goal late in the frame to match an early North York goal.

The Rangers scored with with 1:23 left on the clock to make it a 2-1 game.

Returning for the second period the game was pretty much over when North York scored four unanswered goals to leave the Flyers trailing 6-1 with one period left to go.

The Flyers made an effort in the final frame when Eric Theander scored at just two minutes in followed by a short handed goal from Evan Stull just over two minutes later to bring them within striking distance.

The game ended with the Rangers scoring two more before the buzzer sounded to win the game 8-4. Tensions were high in late in the game. Both teams went from a single minor penalty for each team in the first period to eight minutes on minors in the third for Orangeville and ten minutes in minors and a misconduct for North North.

The loss still leaves the Flyers on the plus side in the standings with a 4-3 record including one overtime loss.

The Georgetown Raiders are leading the division with 19 points and a 9-1-1 record. Georgetown is also in the top spot in the League over all – two points ahead of the Wellington Dukes of the East division. The Burlington Cougars are in the number three spot behind the Flyers with a 3-7 record.

The Flyers will be in Picking this Friday, October 6, to take on the Panthers.

They return to home ice at the Alder Street arena on Saturday, October 7, to host the Trenton Golden Hawks.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

Photo page B2.

         

