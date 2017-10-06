General News

New ‘Canada 150’ Maywood Park playground open to public

October 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Maywood Park’s Canada 150 theme playground, located on Bredin Parkway, is ready for usage, along with the trail being opened, after it was closed due to issues with the nearby stream.

The trail from Woodvale Court to the playground was closed for several weeks, due to concerns of erosion from the stream nearby, but according to Ray Osmond, Orangeville’s Director of Parks and Recreation, it wasn’t related to the flooding during the summer.

“The trail itself was not holding up to the waterway that came down, it would erode the banks.” He says they rerouted the trail by moving it in by one meter. “We just fixed the banks… We needed more gradual slopes.”

Maywood Park’s playground was recently opened, with its main feature being a Canada 150 theme, which Mr. Osmond says “it’s kind of a legacy,” and residents have been anxiously waiting for its completion.

Another feature he added is that the playground is an accessible unit for those with disabilities, as well as having rubber flooring. “It’s a very soft landing. From a safety perspective, it’s kind of a state-of-the art rubber surface.”

Total costs are estimated at $100,000.

Mr. Osmond says the next step is to finish up landscaping around the playground, to pave the rerouted trail with asphalt. Construction for the playground was delayed due to the heavy rain throughout the summer. “With ground water of course, you can’t do concrete work.”

         

